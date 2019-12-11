Menu
Blue Pine: great food and eclectic beverages in Larnaca

The Blue Pine Bar/Restaurant offers a huge selection of premium spirits and a great choice of beers and wines from all over the world. The restaurant is also famous for serving quality international food, as well for its enormous portions.

You are welcome to book a private party having a whole floor at your disposal (accommodates up to 50 people). The gathering might be just for drinks or alternatively you can enjoy one of the buffets of your choice with your family and friends.

Sports fans are also welcome to watch the games at any time from two projectors and seven big screens.

Come over and experience their fantastic bar and its fabulous atmosphere.

3 Louki Pierides
Larnaca, Cyprus

Tel: 24 646553

Sunday – Thursday: 12:00-2:00

Friday – Saturday: 12:00-3:00

Facebook page

 

