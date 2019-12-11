Menu
Eat & DrinkLimassol

Blue Apple: cosy venue for meetings, great food & drinks in Limassol

Edited by

Blue Apple is a culinary adventure with unique food, cocktails, wine and coffee in an environment that is perfect for a get together. Located in the heart of Limassol, Blue Apple gastropub takes pride in providing the friendliest Cypriot hospitality, creating the best neighbourhood nook on Saripolou Street. A meeting place, where you can eat and drink at any time from 5 in the evening until 2 in the morning!

The owners keep the standards high. Food variety and cosy atmosphere are the things that their clients love and appreciate hence the place became one of the most popular choices for coffee, dinner and drinks in Limassol.

Location

Saripolou 72
Limassol 3036
25 340029
Website

Facebook Page

Image may contain: people sitting, drink and table

Image may contain: drink, food and indoor

Image may contain: drink and indoor

Image may contain: table, food and indoor

Image may contain: food and indoor

Image may contain: food

Image may contain: food

Image may contain: food

Image may contain: food

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

You May Also Like

Eat & DrinkLarnaca
December 11, 2019

Blue Pine: great food and eclectic beverages in Larnaca

Angelica Azadyants
Eat & DrinkPaphos
December 11, 2019

Piedra: Spanish spirit in Paphos with tapas and more

Angelica Azadyants
Eat & DrinkNicosia
December 11, 2019

Christmas Party at Atelier

Angelica Azadyants