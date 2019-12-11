Blue Apple: cosy venue for meetings, great food & drinks in Limassol

Blue Apple is a culinary adventure with unique food, cocktails, wine and coffee in an environment that is perfect for a get together. Located in the heart of Limassol, Blue Apple gastropub takes pride in providing the friendliest Cypriot hospitality, creating the best neighbourhood nook on Saripolou Street. A meeting place, where you can eat and drink at any time from 5 in the evening until 2 in the morning!

The owners keep the standards high. Food variety and cosy atmosphere are the things that their clients love and appreciate hence the place became one of the most popular choices for coffee, dinner and drinks in Limassol.

Location

Saripolou 72

Limassol 3036 Get Directions

25 340029

Facebook Page