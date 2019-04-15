Bloomberg: Cyprus considering early repayment of part of Russian loan

The Cyprus government is considering the early repayment of part of a €2.5b loan given by Russia in 2011, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing two government officials who asked not to be named.
No final decision has been taken, it clarified.
But the news agency said that current market conditions have prompted the government to weigh selling new debt earlier than originally planned.
Yields on Cypriot 10-year bonds dropped to 1.37% on Friday, the lowest since 2015, when Bloomberg began compiling the data.
The Russian loan was taken out by the government of President Demetris Christofias in 2011 as he sought to avoid a bailout from the EU and IMF.
It was renegotiated by the Anastasiades government in 2013, who also agreed Cyprus’ bailout agreement with the Troika.