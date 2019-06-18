Black eyed peas with broccoli and leeks

Ingredients
2 ½ cups black eyed peas
1 sliced leek
2 fresh onions with leaves, finely chopped
1 carrot, cut in the middle and then in slices
1 small broccoli (½ kilogram approximately) thinly-sliced
2 cup ground coriander
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 lemons
Salt, freshly ground pepper
Method
Step 1:
Clean the black eyed peas, rinse them and put them in a pot with plenty of water to boil for 5 minutes.
Step 2:
Strain them and return them to the pot with clean water.
Step 3:
Boil them for 30 minutes. Next, add leek, onions, carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes.
Step 4:
Then put the broccoli, coriander, salt and pepper.
Step 5:
Boil the food for another 10 -15 minutes.
Step 6:
Serve on individual dishes and add as much olive oil and lemon as you like.