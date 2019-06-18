Menu
Black eyed peas with broccoli and leeks

Ingredients

2 ½ cups black eyed peas

1 sliced leek

2 fresh onions with leaves, finely chopped

1 carrot, cut in the middle and then in slices

1 small broccoli (½ kilogram approximately) thinly-sliced

2 cup ground coriander

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 lemons

Salt, freshly ground pepper

Method

Step 1:

Clean the black eyed peas, rinse them and put them in a pot with plenty of water to boil for 5 minutes.

Step 2:

Strain them and return them to the pot with clean water.

Step 3:

Boil them for 30 minutes. Next, add leek, onions, carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes.

Step 4:

Then put the broccoli, coriander, salt and pepper.

Step 5:

Boil the food for another 10 -15 minutes.

Step 6:

Serve on individual dishes and add as much olive oil and lemon as you like.

