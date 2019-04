Black cod with noodles

Ingredients

4 fillets (about 200-250 grams each) black cod

1 cup teriyaki sauce

250 g (1 packet) of Chinese egg noodles

2 bundles of spinach

45 g (3 teaspoons) butter

1 clove of chopped garlic

1 cup chopped fresh onions,

1 tablespoon of roasted sesame

Salt and pepper

Some oil

Method

Step 1:

Clean the spinach from the hard stems and put it in a saucepan with salted boiling water. Let it wither, drain it and pour it into a bowl of iced water to keep its color. Drain it and leave it in the strainer to dry.

Step 2:

Preheat the oven grill at a high temperature. Put the noodles in a basin of hot water to soak and soften or bake according to the package instructions. Drain them, when ready.

Step 3:

Melt the butter in a wok and sauté into the onions and garlic until they soften without getting any color. Add the drained spinach and continue to sauté by stirring for 3-4 minutes. Pour in 2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, stir, add the noodles and continue stirring. Apply a piece of aluminum foil on the oven baking dish, grease and place the fish fillets. Cover with teriyaki sauce and cook for 3-4 minutes on the grill.

Step 4:

Serve the noodles on a platter or in 4 dishes and place the fish on top. Pour the rest of the teriyaki over and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

By Pericles Roussounides