Black cod with noodles

Ingredients
- 4 fillets (about 200-250 grams each) black cod
- 1 cup teriyaki sauce
- 250 g (1 packet) of Chinese egg noodles
- 2 bundles of spinach
- 45 g (3 teaspoons) butter
- 1 clove of chopped garlic
- 1 cup chopped fresh onions,
- 1 tablespoon of roasted sesame
- Salt and pepper
- Some oil
Method
Step 1:
Clean the spinach from the hard stems and put it in a saucepan with salted boiling water. Let it wither, drain it and pour it into a bowl of iced water to keep its color. Drain it and leave it in the strainer to dry.
Step 2:
Preheat the oven grill at a high temperature. Put the noodles in a basin of hot water to soak and soften or bake according to the package instructions. Drain them, when ready.
Step 3:
Melt the butter in a wok and sauté into the onions and garlic until they soften without getting any color. Add the drained spinach and continue to sauté by stirring for 3-4 minutes. Pour in 2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, stir, add the noodles and continue stirring. Apply a piece of aluminum foil on the oven baking dish, grease and place the fish fillets. Cover with teriyaki sauce and cook for 3-4 minutes on the grill.
Step 4:
Serve the noodles on a platter or in 4 dishes and place the fish on top. Pour the rest of the teriyaki over and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
By Pericles Roussounides