Bishopric says ‘monk’ trying to scam money from faithful

A man saying he is a Mount Athos monk has been knocking on doors in the free Famagusta district asking for money, the Bishopric of Constantia-Ammochostos warned on Thursday and urged members of the pubic who may see him to contact the police.

In a written statement the bishopric said the man is aged between 55 and 60 and is Romanian. He speaks broken Greek, is dressed in priests’ robes and introduces himself as a monk from Mount Athos.

“Anyone who comes across the specific man is urged to contact the closest police station of their town or community,” the bishopric added.