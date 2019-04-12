Newly hatched chicks killed, eggs destroyed after nests vandalised in Akadimias forest (photos)

Vandals have destroyed nests at Akadimias National Forest Park in Nicosia smashing eggs and killing newly-hatched chicks, the Department of Forests announced on Friday.

It said that the nests, which were constructed by children, hosted birds of the genus Parus major (great tit) also known as Tsangaroudi or Pempetsoudi.

“With sadness and disappointment, we noticed today that the nests, voluntarily created by small children and placed in the National Forestry Park of the Pedagogical Academy by the Department of Forests, have unfortunately been vandalised, resulting in a loss of a number of chicks and eggs,” the Department said on Facebook.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is urged to contact the Forestry Department at 22403740/741 or via its Facebook page.