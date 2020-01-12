BirdLife Cyprus: Waterbird count underway

BirdLife Cyprus staff and volunteers are spending the weekend counting waterbirds as part of a global effort to monitor the status of wetland bird populations.
In a post on Facebook, the NGO said it was participating in one of the largest citizen science programmes in the world, the #InternationalWaterbirdCensus.
“With the help of staff and volunteers we will be covering more than 70 wetlands across the island with the aim to count waterbirds as comprehensively as possible, thus contributing Cyprus data to the global effort to monitor the status of wetland bird populations,” it added.
The IWC, organised by Wetlands International, is one of the largest and longest running bird monitoring programmes in the world. Every January, thousands of volunteers participate in simultaneous surveys across all key waterbird sites in the world, to estimate the global populations and status of more than 870 species of waterbirds.
(Photo from BirdLife Cyprus).