Billionaire Arnault’s family and LVMH to donate €200 million for Paris’ Notre-Dame

April 16, 2019 at 10:14am
French billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault’s family and his LVMH luxury goods group will donate 200 m euros to help repair Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral, said a statement issued on behalf of Arnault.

“The Arnault family and the LVMH group would like to show their solidarity at this time of national tragedy, and are joining up to help rebuild this extraordinary cathedral, which is a symbol of France, of its heritage and of French unity,” said the statement.

Arnault’s pledge follows a similar 100 m donation for Notre-Dame from Francois Henri Pinault, who heads the Kering luxury goods company.

