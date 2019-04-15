Bill to make beaches accessible to disabled heads to plenary

A bill submitted by Diko MP Christiana Eerotocritou to make Cyprus’ beaches accessible to the disabled is due to go to the House plenary for approval this Friday, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The bill will oblige local authorities to make beaches within their boundaries accessible to people with disabilities. It will require them to provide the infrastructure so that the disabled can access the beach from the parking areas. It will also allowed service dogs on the beach.

Erotocritou expressed the hope that her bill will be supported in the plenary.

