Bilateral and trilateral MoUs to be signed during Trilateral Summit in Amman, Ambassador of Jordan tells CNA

Bilateral and trilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the Trilateral Summit among Cyprus, Greece and Jordan that will take place on April 14 in Amman, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Cyprus, Mohammad El Fayez, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

In an interview to CNA, Fayez said that Cyprus and Jordan are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the area of Research, Innovation and Technology and an Agreement on Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism, Organized Crime, Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors, Illegal Migration and Other Criminal Offences.

Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed among Cyprus, Greece and Jordan on cooperation in the Field of Education for 2019-2022, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding among Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Cyprus), Enterprise Greece (SA) and Jordan Investment Commission (JIC).

The Ambassador told CNA that the issues on the agenda of the Trilateral Summit in Amman are related to the areas of the trilateral cooperation, the progress made since the first Summit (held in January 2018 in Nicosia) on energy, trade, investments, tourism, health, education, parliamentary cooperation, transport, agriculture and Jordan-EU relations.

Fayez also said that Cyprus, Greece and Jordan believe that the trilateral cooperation will indeed lead to a safer and more prosperous region, and the door will be open for other countries which share the same point of view.

Asked about drillings in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Ambassador said that Jordan believes that gas discoveries in the offshore fields of the Eastern Mediterranean will have a major impact on the energy sector and economic development in the region. He also said that his country welcomes the first meeting of Ministers of Energy of Jordan, Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Italy, Palestine and Israel in Cairo, in January 2019, and the decision to establish the “East Mediterranean Gas Forum” as an open forum for all states in the region.

As regards the Cyprus issue, Fayez said that Jordan’s position is very clear, stressing that his country supports the continuation of the negotiation process, for a just, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions, which will reunify the island and safeguard Cyprus’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Asked about the relations between Cyprus and Jordan, Fayez said that they are at their best. “Both countries work together for a better future for our region in all fields, as is shown through all the agreements which have been signed and the ones which will be signed in the upcoming trilateral summit. Both countries are determined to do what is necessary for full cooperation in all areas,” he noted.

During their first Trilateral Summit in January 2018, the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Jordan decided to establish a trilateral partnership and agreed on its guiding principles, stressing that the three countries` partnership is not exclusionary, nor directed against any country.

He furthermore said that it is established on the basis of full respect of international law and of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the UN Security Council Resolutions, including commitment to good neighbouring relations, international peace and security and respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states.

In the Joint Declaration issued after the first Trilateral Summit, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and King of Jordan Abdullah II expressed their commitment to lay the groundwork for the strengthening of the cooperation between the three countries in many areas of common interest and agreed to convene the second Trilateral Summit in Jordan.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

(Cyprus News Agency)