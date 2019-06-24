Menu
Bikers seek to raise road safety awareness (video)

June 24, 2019 at 4:56pm
The Cyprus Motorcycle Rights Club (CMRC) is using a video shot by Cyprus From Above using a drone to raise public awareness about road safety, particularly of motorbike and moped riders.

You have choices, it says as it urges road users not to make the wrong one.

Bikers are among the most vulnerable road users in Cyprus, accounting for 10 of the 18 road fatalities so far this year.

Police  from Monday, June 24 are holding a two week road safety campaign targeting motorbikes and mopeds, their third so far this year.

Special emphasis will be given to dangerous driving, failure to wear a helmet, breaking the speed limit and driving without a driving licence.

The campaign ends on July 7.

Police said that in the period of 2014 to 2018, more than half (52.05%) of the motorbike and moped riders killed in road collisions were not wearing a helmet.

