Biker killed in new road collision

A 40 year old man from Xylotymbou was killed in a new road collision that occurred on the Palechori-Agros road at around 8 pm on Monday night.

The victim was named as Savvas Constantinou.

Police said that Constantinou was riding his motorbike on the Palechori-Agros road when it overturned and hit the barrier of the road and came to a stop.

He was taken by ambulance to Nicosia Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the circumstances of the accident to contact Nicosia Traffic police or the citizen’s help line on 1460 or the closest police station.