Larnaca: Biker critical after collision with car

September 14, 2019 at 4:46pm
A 32 year old biker is in critical condition at Larnaca Hospital after his bike was involved a collision with a car, the fourth serious traffic accident in Cyprus in 48 hours.

Police said that the man’s bike was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 37 year old on the Mazotos-Kiti road.

Reports said the driver of the car attempted to make a right turn and cut off the biker.

The biker, who according to first indications was wearing a helmet, was rushed to Larnaca Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday a 69 year old man in an electric wheelchair was killed when he was hit by a car in Nicosia.

