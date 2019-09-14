Larnaca: Biker critical after collision with car

A 32 year old biker is in critical condition at Larnaca Hospital after his bike was involved a collision with a car, the fourth serious traffic accident in Cyprus in 48 hours.
Police said that the man’s bike was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 37 year old on the Mazotos-Kiti road.
Reports said the driver of the car attempted to make a right turn and cut off the biker.
The biker, who according to first indications was wearing a helmet, was rushed to Larnaca Hospital.
Earlier on Saturday a 69 year old man in an electric wheelchair was killed when he was hit by a car in Nicosia.
