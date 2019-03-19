Biker killed in Kokkinotrimthia collision

A biker was killed on Tuesday afternoon when his motorbike collided with a car in Kokkinotrimithia in the Nicosia district. He was named as Athos Charalambous from Paliometocho.
As a result of the collision, the 40 year old biker was thrown on to the road.
He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police said the accident occurred when a car driven by a 54 year old woman attempted to make a right turn into a petrol station.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, they added.
This is the eighth road fatality in Cyprus so far this year and the fourth involving a biker.
