Biker killed after collision with car near Xylotymbou

A young biker from the free Famagusta area was killed on Monday when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car on the old Larnaca-Famagusta road just outside Xylotymbou within the SBAs.

The driver of the car has been arrested to facilitate police investigations.

The police chief at the British Base of Dhekelia Andreas Pitsilides told the Cyprus News Agency that a collision between a motorbike and a double cabin pick up truck occurred at around 12.30.

The truck, which was heading towards the free Famagusta area, made a right turn towards the Xylotymbou junction, cutting off the motorbike which was coming from the free Famagusta area and heading towards Larnaca.

The driver of the car was not hurt. He tested negative for alcohol. The biker was wearing a helmet, the news agency added.

An ambulance crew and doctors from the Bases’ hospital administered first aid to the biker who was taken to hospital. However, at around.12.49, doctors there pronounced him dead.

Police closed off the area, diverting traffic through Xylotymbou and they began their examination of the scene and took statements from witnesses.

Pitsillides said Bases police are examining all possibilities as to the cause of the new road fatality.