Biker critical after collision in Limassol; car driver arrested for drunk driving

An 18 year old biker is in critical condition after a road collision in Limasol on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the car has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Police said the accident occurred at around 6.40 pm on the junction of Esperides street with Omonia avenue.

They said that under conditions which are being investigated a car driven by a 36 year old collided with the motorbike ridden by the 18 year old.

The biker sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limassol Hospital with head injuries and a ruptured spleen. He underwent surgery and is currently in the the intensive care unit.

The 36 year old driver of the car underwent a breathalyser test with a final reading of 62mg% — nearly seven times the legal limit of 9 mg%. He also tested positive for drugs.

He was arrested and is currently in police custody.

This is the second accident involving a motorbike in Limassol over the weekend. An 11 year old girl who was a passenger on a motorbike involved in a collision in Limassol is in critical condition at Makarios Hospital with head injuries.

In a third accident, this time in the Cape Greco area a British tourist sustained critical injuries after she lost control of a quad bike which overturned.