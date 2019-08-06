The World Without Borders announces with a great enthusiasm the organisation of the Bicycle Tours in our City!
The Bicycle Tours are organised in cooperation with our dear friend Mihalis Mihailidis .in an attempt give the opportunity to people to get to know Nicosia on a bike!
Our bicycle tours will start on the 11th of September at 1900 and will be taking place every Wednesday at the same time!
In some of these meetings there will be a theoretical training on safety issues and bicycle maintenance.
Our Bicycle Rides are designed in such a way so that every one who just loves cycling can participate ( families, children, students, tourists)
Join us to see our town, to exercise and to socialise with beautiful people!
Starting point: World without Borders
When: From 11th of September and every Wednesday at 19:00
Contribution: Volonteerly for the Social Activities Fund of the World Without Borders
Dates: September 11,18,25
October: 2,9,16,23,30
November:6,13,20,27
December: 4,11,18, 27(Friday)
January:8,15, 22,29
February:5,12
We are looking forward to welcome you!