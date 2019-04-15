Bicommunal protest in buffer zone against Akkuyu nuclear plant

The Cyprus anti-nuclear platform will form a human chain in the Nicosia buffer zone on April 22, to protest the construction of a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu.
The protest will be held at the end of Ledra Street at 7.00 pm next Monday.
The plant will be located in the south coast of Turkey, less than 40 km away from Kyrenia.
“We form a human chain along the buffer zone to send our message against nuclear weapons to all people living in Cyprus,” the platform said on Facebook.
“For years now, we’ve been sounding the alarm regarding the serious environmental consequences of a nuclear plant just a few kilometres away from Kyrenia. An accident or a leak, besides the environmental disaster, will set the lives of thousands of people in the Mediterranean in danger,” it added.
The following movements will participate in the protest:
AKEL
Green Party – Citizens Alliance
New Cyprus Party – Yeni Kıbrıs Partisi (YKP)
United Cyprus Party – Birleşik Kıbrıs Partisi (BKP)
Left Movement Sol Hareket
Cyprus Socialist Party – Kıbrıs Sosyalist Partisi (KSP)
Pancyprian Federation of Labour – PEO
Central Council EDON
Young Cyprus Greens
POGO Women’s Movement
Women’s Green Movement
Environmental Movement Cyprus
United Cyprus Platform
Unite Cyprus Now
Friends of Akamas
Cyprus Ecological Movement
Cyprus Peace Council – Kıbrıs Barış Konseyi
Progressive Movement of Teachers
Bi-Communal Peace Initiative – United Cyprus
Cyprus Green Action Group – Yeşil Barış Hareketi
Association of Cypriot Writers and Artists
Association of Biologists
Independent Way – Bağımsızlık Yolu
Baraka Cultural Centre – Baraka Kültür Merkezi
Association of Turkish Cypriot Teachers – KTOS
Association of Turkish Cypriot Professors – Ktoeos
Devrimci İşçi Sendikaları Federasyonu (DEV-İŞ)
BES
Association of Turkish Cypriot Doctors – Kıbrıs Türk Tabipleri Birliği
Scientific and Technical Chamber of Environmental Engineers
Larnaca Environmental Movement
BirdLife Cyprus
Union of Cyprus’ Chemists
Historical and Cultural Foundatin Arif Hasan Tahsin
Queer Cyprus Association – Kuir Kıbrıs Derneği
Cyprus Anti-Nuclear Platform
Basın-sen
Cultural Centre Boran – Boran Kültür Merkezi
Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK)
New Internationalist Left – Yeni Enternasyonalist Sol
Güç-Sen (Gümrük Çalışanları Sendikası)