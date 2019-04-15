Bicommunal protest in buffer zone against Akkuyu nuclear plant

The Cyprus anti-nuclear platform will form a human chain in the Nicosia buffer zone on April 22, to protest the construction of a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu.

The protest will be held at the end of Ledra Street at 7.00 pm next Monday.

The plant will be located in the south coast of Turkey, less than 40 km away from Kyrenia.

“We form a human chain along the buffer zone to send our message against nuclear weapons to all people living in Cyprus,” the platform said on Facebook.

“For years now, we’ve been sounding the alarm regarding the serious environmental consequences of a nuclear plant just a few kilometres away from Kyrenia. An accident or a leak, besides the environmental disaster, will set the lives of thousands of people in the Mediterranean in danger,” it added.

The following movements will participate in the protest:

AKEL

Green Party – Citizens Alliance

New Cyprus Party – Yeni Kıbrıs Partisi (YKP)

United Cyprus Party – Birleşik Kıbrıs Partisi (BKP)

Left Movement Sol Hareket

Cyprus Socialist Party – Kıbrıs Sosyalist Partisi (KSP)

Pancyprian Federation of Labour – PEO

Central Council EDON

Young Cyprus Greens

POGO Women’s Movement

Women’s Green Movement

Environmental Movement Cyprus

United Cyprus Platform

Unite Cyprus Now

Friends of Akamas

Cyprus Ecological Movement

Cyprus Peace Council – Kıbrıs Barış Konseyi

Progressive Movement of Teachers

Bi-Communal Peace Initiative – United Cyprus

Cyprus Green Action Group – Yeşil Barış Hareketi

Association of Cypriot Writers and Artists

Association of Biologists

Independent Way – Bağımsızlık Yolu

Baraka Cultural Centre – Baraka Kültür Merkezi

Association of Turkish Cypriot Teachers – KTOS

Association of Turkish Cypriot Professors – Ktoeos

Devrimci İşçi Sendikaları Federasyonu (DEV-İŞ)

BES

Association of Turkish Cypriot Doctors – Kıbrıs Türk Tabipleri Birliği

Scientific and Technical Chamber of Environmental Engineers

Larnaca Environmental Movement

BirdLife Cyprus

Union of Cyprus’ Chemists

Historical and Cultural Foundatin Arif Hasan Tahsin

Queer Cyprus Association – Kuir Kıbrıs Derneği

Cyprus Anti-Nuclear Platform

Basın-sen

Cultural Centre Boran – Boran Kültür Merkezi

Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK)

New Internationalist Left – Yeni Enternasyonalist Sol

Güç-Sen (Gümrük Çalışanları Sendikası)