Bi-communal exchange of art works in divided Cyprus

The bi-communal Technical Committee on Culture announced that an exchange of art works and audiovisual recordings took place on Tuesday in the divided island’s United Nations Protected Area.

The exchange followed an agreement made by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı on February 26, 2019.

This agreement paved the way for the Turkish Cypriot side to return paintings by Greek Cypriot artists and the Greek Cypriot side to hand over visual and audio recordings of Turkish Cypriot artists from their respective archives.

Paintings and recordings will be prepared for an exhibition which will be open to public in due course, the announcement also said.

