Beethoven Cycle 1 in Nicosia by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

On the occasion of the 250th birthday anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven, the CySO will embark on a complete concerts cycle throughout 2020, devoted to the great composer. CySO inaugurates the Beethoven Cycle with the unsurpassed artistry of the internationally distinguished pianist Cyprien Katsaris as he honours Beethoven’s most classical piano concerto, his first one. Also classical in form but romantic in its musical language, Symphony no. 1 carries traces of Beethoven’s mature style.
The programme is enriched delightfully by an imaginative dialogue between the flute and the orchestra, a piece by Constantin Papageorgio in first performance.
Constantin Papageorgio: Rhapsody for flute & orchestra [World premiere]
Soloist: Virginie Bove
L. v. Beethoven: Piano concerto no. 1 in C major, op. 15
L. v. Beethoven: Symphony no. 1 in C major, op. 21
Soloist: Cyprien Katsaris (piano)
Conductor: Jens Georg Bachmann
Ticket prices: €12, €7 (18-26 yrs, pensioners), €5 (under 18)
When
Monday, January 27 at 8:30pm
Where
Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Mouseiou Avenue 4
Contact