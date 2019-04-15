March beer production down an annual 15.1%

Beer production fell an annual 15.1% in March, despite a significant increase in exports according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
In particular, total beer deliveries from breweries reached 1,552,134 litres this March compared to 3,015,485 litres in March last year, recording a drop of 15.1% or 456,351 litres.
Deliveries for local consumption reached this March 2,327,761 litres down from 2,930,447 litres last year, recording a drop of 10.56% (602,686 litres)
On the contrary, beer exports came to 231,373 litres compared to just 85,038 litres in March last year, recording an impressive rise of 172%.
In March there was an increase of 34.5% in beer deliveries compared to February. Deliveries for local consumption recorded an increase of 30.3%. Imports recorded an increase of 98.6%.
(Cyprus News Agency)