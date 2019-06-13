Beer consumption down by 9.3% compared to last year

Beer deliveries reached 13.42 million liters between January and May 2019, down 6.4% compared to the same period last year.
The decrease is mainly attributed to local consumption in the first five months of the year, that reached 12.66 million liters, down 9.3% year-on-year. At the same time, exports almost doubled in relation to the same period of 2018 reaching 762,781 liters.
Total deliveries of beer (local consumption and exports) in May 2019 amounted to 4.43 million liters, showing a decrease of 9.4%.
Local consumption amounted to 4.19 million liters, down 12.1% from the same month of 2018, while exports in May 2019 reached 239,785 liters and doubled compared to 115,030 in May 2019.
May is so far the month with the most beer deliveries for 2019.
(Cyprus News Agency)
