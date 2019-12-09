Become a Warrior for Change by supporting victims of Human Trafficking

You are invited to an Evening of Hope supporting victims of Human Trafficking which will take place on December 11, from 5 pm till 8 pm at The Kalikut Story Boutique. Become a Warrior for Change with the Zonta Club in Nicosia & The Kalikut story boutique.
Music- Zara Barkhoudarian with Edgar Evoyan, Dimitra Plenchidou
Poetry- Manuella Mavromichalis
Live Band- Marjorie Montero & Salvador Rodrigues
A selection of Festive Refreshments from Pandora Catering
Part proceeds of sales & all Lucky Draw sales from the evening will go towards Zonta Club of Nicosia Region, who in turn supports Cyprus STOP Trafficking
When
Wednesday, December 11
5 pm – 8 pm
Where
The Kalikut Story Boutique
151B Leoforos Keryneias, 2113
Aglangia, Nicosia, Cyprus
Please check out these links:
https://cyprusstoptrafficking.webs.com
https://www.facebook.com/cystoptrafficking/
https://www.facebook.com/zontanicosia/