Menu
InternationalNicosia

Become a Warrior for Change by supporting victims of Human Trafficking

December 9, 2019 at 4:59pm
Edited by

You are invited to an Evening of Hope supporting victims of Human Trafficking which will take place on December 11, from 5 pm till 8 pm at The Kalikut Story Boutique. Become a Warrior for Change with the Zonta Club in Nicosia  & The Kalikut story boutique.

Music- Zara Barkhoudarian with Edgar Evoyan, Dimitra Plenchidou
Poetry- Manuella Mavromichalis
Live Band- Marjorie Montero & Salvador Rodrigues
A selection of Festive Refreshments from Pandora Catering

Part proceeds of sales & all Lucky Draw sales from the evening will go towards Zonta Club of Nicosia Region, who in turn supports Cyprus STOP Trafficking

When

Wednesday, December 11

5 pm – 8 pm

Where

The Kalikut Story Boutique

151B Leoforos Keryneias, 2113

Aglangia, Nicosia, Cyprus

99 222462

Facebook page

Please check out these links:

https://cyprusstoptrafficking.webs.com
https://www.facebook.com/cystoptrafficking/
https://www.facebook.com/zontanicosia/

You May Also Like

International
December 9, 2019

Russia cannot compete at 2022 World Cup under own flag

Annie Charalambous
International
December 9, 2019

Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dead at 92 – NYT

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
December 9, 2019

More than 24 people feared missing after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5

Bouli Hadjioannou