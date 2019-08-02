Beach CleanUp at Akrotiri beach Limassol

The Earth and Ocean organization invites you for a beach clean up event at Akrotiri beach Limassol, Sunday 04/08/19!

Your support is essential. Lets gather together and do something for our planet who needs us more than ever

Meeting point: Saint George church Akrotiri

Gloves, bags and water will be provided by us but if you can bring your own gloves please do

Don’t forget your hat, your swimsuit and your sunscreen. You can always cool off in the water