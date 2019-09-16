Menu
Beach Clean Up at Akti Olympion B’, Limassol

September 16, 2019 at 3:35pm

On the occasion of World Maritime Day, CYMEPA and the Representation of the European Commision in Cyprus invite everyone to participate in a bi-communal Beach Cleaning of Akti Olympion B in Limassol on Thursday, September  26 at 3:00p.m.

The event is under the auspices of the Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou and is supported by the Municipality of Limassol.

Members of CYMEPA, CYPRUS SHIPPING CHAMBER (CSC), WISTA Cyprus, YOUNGSHIP Cyprus, MASTER MARINERS ASSCIATION, LIMASSOL MARINA, DP WORLD LIMASSOL will also take part in the event.

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has sponsored Caps, T-shirts, gloves, refreshments for the volunteers as well as a return bus from the Offices of the Foundation in Nicosia.

 

