Nicosia

Bauhaus Open House

The Bauhaus Open House series of events at the Goethe-Institut Nicosia concludes with film screenings of Mechanical ballet and Pictures at an exhibition followed by a party.

Das mechanische Ballett (Mechanical ballet)
Kurt Schmidt (1923)
DE 2009, 35 min., 15 min. excerpt
Reconstruction at the Bauhaus Theatre Dessau by Theater der Klänge, Düsseldorf based on Kurt Schmidt and Georg Teltscher’s concepts and costume designs
Choreography/staging: Jörg Lensing
Music: Hanno Spelsberg
Dancers: Jacqueline Fischer, Laura Wissing, Kai Bettermann, Darwin Diaz, Fatima Gomes

Bilder einer Ausstelung (Pictures at an exhibition)
Wassily Kandinsky (1928)
DE 1984, 37 min.
Reconstruction of the debut performance at the Friedrich-Theater, Dessau based on Modest Mussorgski’s music
General supervisor: Martin Rupprecht
Director and editor: Georg Quander
Production: Sender Freies Berlin

Bauhaus Open House ends with a small party, with Rob Fleming presenting some Post-Punk and Krautrock music selections influenced by the Bauhaus movement.

Fri, 19.04.2019

GOETHE-INSTITUT NICOSIA

21 Markou Drakou
Next to Ledra Palace Hotel on the “Green Line”
1102 Nicosia

DETAILS

Language: German, English
Price: Admission free
 +357 22 674606 

