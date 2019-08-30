Menu
in-cyprus

Barrel House

Edited by

Located in the center of Larnaca – Cyprus, Barrel House has been a real shot in the arm to the Larnaca bar scene, altogether hipper and more artisanal than most of the town’s other drinking dens.
Hidden down a backstreet, Barrel House is a welcome alternative, serving creative original Gin & Tonics, craft cocktails, aged cocktails, quality drinks and a range of over 160 imported & local craft bottled beers (including there own beer) from across the globe.

Stoa Kizi, Ermou 106
Larnaca, Cyprus
Call 24 400921

You May Also Like

in-cyprus
August 30, 2019

Brexit endgame: It’s PM Johnson vs parliament in historic showdown

Bouli Hadjioannou
in-cyprus
August 30, 2019

Malthouse Beer & Food

Praxia Aresti
in-cyprus
August 27, 2019

Bliss Bar

Praxia Aresti