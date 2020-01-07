Bank of Cyprus revises its Privacy Statement

Bank of Cyprus, as part of its strategy to comprehensively protect and respect personal data, and responding to the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (effective May 25) on data protection and privacy (GDPR) and the Law providing for the Protection of Natural Persons with regard to the Processing of Personal Data and for the free movement of such data [Law 125(I) of 2018], has revised its Privacy Statement relating to the processing of personal data of natural persons who are: a) customers or potential customers of the Bank and/or b) representatives of customers or potential customers and/or c) beneficiaries of legal entities of customers or potential customers.

“Kindly refer to the bank’s Privacy Statement to find out how we process your personal data and protect your rights, as well as other important information regarding the safety and use of your data at Bank of Cyprus. The statement is available at www.bankofcyprus.com.cy, on our digital channels and at Bank of Cyprus branches,” it said in an announcement.