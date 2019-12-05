Bank of Cyprus CEO signs the ‘CEOs Call to Action’

CEOs and other business leaders across Europe are seeking a new agreement for Europe based on a vision for Sustainable Development and are ready to support such dialogue and enhance their interaction and cooperation with society.

The initiative “CEOs Call to Action” has been undertaken by CSR Europe, the leading European Business Network for Corporate Social Responsibility, an initiative that was endorsed by Bank of Cyprus CEO, Panicos Nicolaou.

The initiative calls on European leaders to commit themselves on taking actions to deliver value to society and sustainable performance through a strong business purpose and ethics. As the Call states “As a business we want to provide value to society and sustainable profitability through a strong purpose and ethical foundation of our business. We believe in a democratic society in Europe where the rule of law, cooperation between enterprises, civil society and governments are our greatest assets to respond to the public concerns on the path to the future of Europe; a Europe that leaves no one behind.”

In addition, they call up on other businesses, business sectors, civil society and all relevant policy makers to accelerate inclusive growth, to confront climate change and achieve sustainable development.

Bank of Cyprus’ CEO commenting on the signing of the agreement said: “Every responsible organisation has a duty and obligation to act with Corporate Responsibility leaving a positive social and environmental footprint in the society in which it operates. By signing this Agreement Bank of Cyprus wants to send the message that we are a socially responsible organisation, we support and encourage initiatives that support sustainable development and the well-being of citizens. And this is not just words. As we have presented in our 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report, we demonstrate valuable work with measurable data, in line with international practices. This is why we are signing such an Agreement that supports actions for the well-being of EU citizens. Together with other EU businesses we will work for a stronger Europe, for a better Cyprus.”

The initiative of CSR Europe is supported by the national partner in Cyprus, ‘CSR Cyprus’; the Cyprus network for Corporate Social Responsibility.

More information on the executives subscribing to the initiative is available on the CSR Europe website www.csreurope.org.