Bananas with butterscotch sauce in kataifi nests

By chef Louis Papageorgiou

Ingredients

4 large bananas

500 g (2 ½ cups) of black sugar

250 g unsalted butter + little for the pan

2 cups whipping cream

½ teaspoon of vanilla

1 kataifi package

Ground pistachios

Method

Step 1:

Hold 2 tbsp of butter and chop the rest and put it in a small, heavy pot of sugar on medium heat. Allow the butter and sugar to melt and as soon as the mixture begins to change color, pour in the cream. Allow to boil and completely lower the fire. Stir in the vanilla and let the sauce simmer for a few minutes. Remove it from the heat and keep it warm in the saucepan.

Step 2:

In the meantime, preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Open the kataifi and make 4 nests. Butter a baking tin, add the nests and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until they brown slightly.

Step 3:

Cut the bananas into pieces / bites. Melt 3 tbsp butter in a large pan and sauté into the bananas until they are slightly softened. Reheat the butterscotch and pour them in. Allow them to simmer until soft, without melting. Put the baked nests of kataifi on 4 dishes, add the hot bananas and their sauce in their center and serve them sprinkled with pistachios.