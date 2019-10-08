Baked prawns in phyllo with dipping sauce

Ingredients (12 rolls)

For the dipping sauce:

1 Tbs Ardo chopped chilies

1 tsp Ardo chopped garlic

1 tsp Ardo chopped ginger

125 ml TOP cider vinegar

100 grams Foodsaver sugar

For the filling:

2 tsp Minerva extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Ardo chopped chilies

1 tsp Ardo chopped garlic

1 tsp Ardo chopped ginger

1 Tbs Ardo spring onions

150 grams Ardo natural cream cheese

400 grams Foodsaver prawns (raw)

1 tsp dark soy sauce

Maldon salt and pepper

4 phyllo sheets*

Minerva olive oil for drizzling

Method:

Make the dipping sauce. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan over high heat. As soon as mixture boils, lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until sauce reduces and thickens slightly to a syrup consistency (sauce will thicken as it cools). Set aside to cool.

Make the filling. In a small frying pan put the olive oil, chilies, garlic and ginger. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Transfer in a medium size bowl. Add the spring onions and cream cheese. Stir to combine.

Chop the prawns to small pieces and add them to the bowl together with the soy sauce, salt and pepper. Mix to combine.

Make the rolls. Cut each phyllo into 4 rectangular pieces. You will end up with 16 pieces. Lay one piece on phyllo on your work top. Keep remaining phyllo sheets covered with a damp towel. This will prevent them from drying. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil on the phyllo sheet. Put about 2 tsp of the filling on one end. Roll phyllo, folding in the edges to enclose the filling. Dub the edge with water to seal.

Place rolls on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Brush rolls with olive oil and bake in a 200 C oven for 12-15 minutes until golden and crunchy. Serve at once with the dipping sauce.