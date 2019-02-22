Menu
Baby, Toddler and Christening exhibition

An exhibition that every pregnant, young mother and godmother should attend!

The most recognized exhibition, Baby Toddler and Christening, includes products and services for pregnant women and infant children and it covers the needs of organizing a christening as. The exhibition is organized with a great success and an opportunity for parents to learn about products and services concerning their child from birth until youth through the various stages of life.

Saturday 24 February 14.00- 20:00, Sunday 25 February 14.00- 20:00 at Metropolitan square (near the mall of Cyprus).

