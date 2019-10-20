Menu
BA plane lands safely at Paphos Airport, after smell of fuel in cockpit

October 20, 2019 at 10:16am
A British Airways aircraft landed safely last night at Paphos International Airport, because of the smell of fuel in the cockpit.

According to the Fire Services and the police, fire engines rushed to the airport and watched discreetly from a distance as the plane was landing as the pilot did not wish the emergency services to be too close to alarm his passengers.

The pilot and the co-pilot managed to land the aircraft safely, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, without the passengers noticing anything.

British Airways engineers will check the aircraft today.

CNA

 

