Menu
International

BA pilots vote for strike action – UK pilot union BALPA

July 22, 2019 at 6:33pm
Edited by

British Airways pilots have overwhelmingly voted for strike action, pilot union BALPA said on Monday, in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak summer holiday season of the British flag carrier.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said that it did not currently have dates for any potential strike action, adding that further negotiations with BA were on hold while the airline attempted to block strike action in court on Tuesday.

BALPA said 93% of the votes cast were in favour of industrial action. Turnout was 90%.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
July 22, 2019

Britain’s anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats name Jo Swinson as new leader

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
July 22, 2019

Trump denies Iran arrested 17 people accused of being U.S. spies

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
July 22, 2019

Ukraine president on course for unprecedented majority after election win

Bouli Hadjioannou