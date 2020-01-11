Ayios Sozomenos-Potamia road closed because of rockfall

The Ayios Sozomenos-Potamia road is closed because of a rockfall near the Balzac hill, police said.
The area is popular with excursionists, particularly cyclists and bikers as it is part of the EU’s Natura 2000 protected network.
Police are urging visitors to avoid the area because there is a danger of further rockfalls.
The public should use the Dali-Potamia road that goes through the Dali and Potamia farming area.
Police said no problems have been reported on other roads. Roads to Troodos are currently open to all vehicles however because road conditions in the mountains are constantly changing because of the wintry conditions, drivers are urged to stay up to date through the police App and website www.cypruspolicenews.com,
Drivers are urged to be careful, particularly in mountain areas, to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and give priority to other vehicles where necessary, police added.