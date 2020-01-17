Menu
Local

Ayios Neophytos waterfall ‘back to life’ after rains (video)

January 17, 2020 at 10:32am
Edited by

A waterfall at Ayios Neophytos monastery in Paphos is back after the recent rains.  The waterfall is dry most of the year and only comes to life after heavy rainfall.

Located about 9km north of Paphos, the monastery of Ayios Neophytos was founded by the Cypriot recluse and writer Neophytos in the second half of the 12th century, in what used to be a secluded location at the head of the picturesque valley.

The hermit carved a cave out of the mountains called the ‘Enkleistra’, which is covered with some of the finest examples of Byzantine frescoes that date back from the 12th to the 15th centuries. The monastery has a noteworthy ecclesiastical museum and its later church also contains some of the finest Post-Byzantine icons dating to the 16th century.

The waterfall drops near the Enkleistra and from there is channeled to the monastery’s cultivations.

You May Also Like

Local
January 17, 2020

Man wanted for assault, carrying illegal weapon (photo)

Josephine Koumettou
Local
January 17, 2020

Eurostat: Lowest rate of prisoners in the EU since 2000 (graph)

Josephine Koumettou