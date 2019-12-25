Ayios Athanasios helps set up border towns network

Limassol’s Ayios Athanasios is one of seven local authorities across the EU which signed a formal agreement to establish the Border Towns and Islands Network, or BTIN in short.

The Network was founded on the initiative of the Municipality of Lampedusa and Linosa (Italy), which is also the coordinator of the project “Snapshots from the Borders” (http://www.snapshotsfromtheborders.eu), in which the constituting Local Authorities are partners.

Besides Lampedusa, the founding Network members are the Marsa Local Council (Malta), Ayios Athanasios (Cyprus), Grande-Synthe (France), Pesaro (Italy), Siklósnagyfalu (Hungary), and Straß in Steiermark (Austria).

The BTIN is made up only by local authorities of towns that are located at the European borders, as full members. Its purpose is to promote collaboration and mutual support among border towns and islands to bring their voice to national, European and International decision-making institutions.

The Network will focus on issues related to solidarity between towns and countries, the common needs of the local communities and citizens, more efficient ways for the reception of migrants, collaboration for increasing European and Member States’ shared responsibility, development cooperation, peace and dialogue among local authorities.

This will include:

Networking and exchange of best practices

Common policy work at national and EU levels

Shared communication activities raising the voices from the borders

Common educational approaches for local communities, targeting both local citizens and migrants.

From 2020 the network will welcome new members, with the aim of strengthening the collaboration among local authorities and their voice towards national and European institutions.

(Photo from snapshotsfromtheborder.eu)

