Ayii Anargyri: unique retreat in an idyllic place

Ayii Anargyri Spa resort first opened its doors in 2009. Set in a valley of mature trees, the resort offers a unique retreat, a place of profound calm and the opportunity to enjoy the health-giving waters which have benefited visitors for so many years.

Glorious history of the place

According to the legend, the Spa was first opened centuries ago by two Arab physicians, Cosmas and Damianos, who were reputedly twin brothers and had become early Christian martyrs. Accepting no payment for their services led to them being named anargyroi (from the Greek Ανάργυροι, ‘the silverless’ or ‘unmercenaries’); it has been said that, by this, they attracted many to the Christian faith.

They became known and loved by the locals for their selflessness and after their death the brothers were proclaimed Saints.

Accommodation

This boutique hotel provides accommodation for 150 guests, in Garden Suites, Bungalows or Classic rooms. Guest can enjoy well-appointed rooms or bungalows with modern amenities, including flat-screen TV and free internet access.

The hotel also offers dedicated spa with thermal water, a swimming pool and conference facilities for 50 people.

Dine & wine at Ayii Anargyri

The hotel offers plenty of healthy and tasty choices for breakfast as well as exquisite dishes for lunch and dinner.

Almost all the ingredients used for cooking come from local producers and represent the freshest, tastiest and healthiest traditions of Cyprus/Mediterranean cuisine.

Spa & wellness

Situated next to Miliou’s healing springs, Ayii Anargyri Spa Resort offers extensive health and beauty treatments, yoga classes and has its own beautiful vineyard.

This adults-only spa resort is a combination of restored and new building in Miliou, enjoying a picturesque setting of citrus groves, almond trees and natural springs.

Ayii Anargyri’s spa offers various health and wellness treatments such as the mineral wrap.

There is also an expansive outdoor pool area, and a 13th-century chapel

Guests can also relax with a cocktail or coffee in Ayii Anargyri’s luxurious bar area. Its traditional fireplace, 300-year-old marble flooring and vaulted archway combine to create an elegant yet cosy setting

Paphos International Airport is at a distance of 37 km, while Latchi Blue Flag Beach is within a distance of 17 km. Free public parking is possible on site.

Contacts

Tel: (+357) 26814003

Fax: (+357) 26632526

Email: [email protected]

Email Spa: [email protected]

Address

Ayii Anargyri Natural Healing Spa

P.O.Box 8

8726 Miliou

Cyprus

Website