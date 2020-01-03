Menu
AccommodationHealth & WellnessPaphosRural & Nature

Ayii Anargyri: unique retreat in an idyllic place

Edited by

Ayii Anargyri Spa resort first opened its doors in 2009. Set in a valley of mature trees, the resort offers a unique retreat, a place of profound calm and the opportunity to enjoy the health-giving waters which have benefited visitors for so many years.

The building in which the hotel is located

 

Glorious history of the place 

According to the legend, the Spa was first opened centuries ago by two Arab physicians, Cosmas and Damianos, who were reputedly twin brothers and had become early Christian martyrs. Accepting no payment for their services led to them being named anargyroi (from the Greek Ανάργυροι, ‘the silverless’ or ‘unmercenaries’); it has been said that, by this, they attracted many to the Christian faith.

They became known and loved by the locals for their selflessness and after their death the brothers were proclaimed Saints.

Image result for Cosmas and Damianos saints

Apse mosaic of Cosmas and Damian

Accommodation

This boutique hotel provides accommodation for 150 guests, in Garden Suites, Bungalows or Classic rooms. Guest can enjoy well-appointed rooms or bungalows with modern amenities, including flat-screen TV and free internet access.

The hotel also offers dedicated spa with thermal water, a swimming pool and conference facilities for 50 people.

Dine & wine at Ayii Anargyri

The hotel offers plenty of healthy and tasty choices for breakfast as well as exquisite dishes for lunch and dinner.

Almost all the ingredients used for cooking come from local producers and represent the freshest, tastiest and healthiest traditions of Cyprus/Mediterranean cuisine.

Food at or somewhere near the hotel

Food at or somewhere near the hotel

Spa & wellness 

Situated next to Miliou’s healing springs, Ayii Anargyri Spa Resort offers extensive health and beauty treatments, yoga classes and has its own beautiful vineyard.

A restaurant or other place to eat at Ayii Anargyri Natural Healing Spa Resort

This adults-only spa resort is a combination of restored and new building in Miliou, enjoying a picturesque setting of citrus groves, almond trees and natural springs.

Ayii Anargyri’s spa offers various health and wellness treatments such as the mineral wrap.

The swimming pool at or close to Ayii Anargyri Natural Healing Spa Resort

Spa and/or other wellness facilities at Ayii Anargyri Natural Healing Spa Resort

There is also an expansive outdoor pool area, and a 13th-century chapel

The building in which the hotel is located

Guests can also relax with a cocktail or coffee in Ayii Anargyri’s luxurious bar area. Its traditional fireplace, 300-year-old marble flooring and vaulted archway combine to create an elegant yet cosy setting

Paphos International Airport is at a distance of 37 km, while Latchi Blue Flag Beach is within a distance of 17 km. Free public parking is possible on site.

 

 

Contacts

Tel: (+357) 26814003
Fax: (+357) 26632526
Email: [email protected]
Email Spa: [email protected]

Address

Ayii Anargyri Natural Healing Spa
P.O.Box 8
8726 Miliou
Cyprus

Website

You May Also Like

DiscoverHealth & WellnessOutdoor AdventuresRural & NatureVillages
January 3, 2020

Ski-and-beach holiday? Everything is possible in Cyprus!

Angelica Azadyants
Health & WellnessLimassolPaphosRural & NatureSportsThings to do
November 26, 2019

Aphrodite Hills Golf – PGA National, Cyprus

Angelica Azadyants
Eat & DrinkExperienceLimassolRural & NatureWine
November 26, 2019

Discover magical world of Cyprus wines

Angelica Azadyants