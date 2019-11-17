Ayia Napa: welfare scheme for strays enters 2nd year

Ayia Napa Municipality has announced that a welfare scheme for strays drawn up in consultation with Animal Party Cyprus and organised groups will continue for the second year aiming to improve conditions for abandoned animals.

The scheme includes free neutering and food for stray cats and caring for abandoned dogs at the municipal shelter where efforts are made to find them new homes. In the event that a dog is adopted, the municipality covers the costs of neutering and micro chipping, it added.

Ayia Napa said it was the first municipality islandwide to draw up a comprehensive animal welfare scheme in cooperation with residents and volunteers. As a result of the scheme, 400 stray cats have been neutered, 150 stray dogs and cats were cared for, 40 dogs and 20 cats were adopted and 15 dogs were reunited with their owners.

