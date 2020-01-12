Ayia Napa votes for new mayor

Ayia Napa residents go to the polls today to elect a new mayor to fill the position vacated by Yiannis Karousos who has been appointed Transport Minister in the Anastasiades government.

Polls opened at 7 am, will close at noon for one hour and reopen from 1 pm to 6 pm. The results are expected around 7 pm today.

There are two candidates — Emilia Xydia and Christos Zannettou with reports suggesting a close race between them.

There are 3,334 voters on the electoral roll — 2,687 Cypriots and 647 citizens of other EU countries. In order to cast their vote they must present their electoral booklet or ID or the document used to register. Voters from other EU countries are urged to have their MEU1 document or the ARC document with them.