Ayia Napa to install CCTV system in move to spruce up image

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the installation of a CCTV system in Ayia Napa aiming to improve a sense of security in the teeming resort.
The announcement was made by Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos on his Facebook page.
He said that the CCTV system will be installed in line with the recommendations of the commissioner for personal data protection.
“We are going ahead with the launch of tenders for their implementation. Thanks to Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides for his help in implementing this idea,” the mayor said.
And he added: “This system will help improve the sense of security, deal with misdemeanours and operate as a deterrent on a number of issues.”
Ayia Napa attracts thousands of holidaymakers every year, most of them youngsters looking for a good time.
But there have been complaints of incidents of anti-social behaviour from rowdy tourists, including fist fights, which the resort is keen to address so as to spruce up its image.