Menu
Local

Ayia Napa to install CCTV system in move to spruce up image

September 11, 2019 at 5:14pm
Edited by

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the installation of  a CCTV system in Ayia Napa aiming to improve a sense of security in the teeming resort.

The announcement was made by Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos on his Facebook page.

He said that the CCTV system will be installed in line with the recommendations of the commissioner for personal data protection.

“We are going ahead with the launch of tenders for their implementation. Thanks to Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides for his help in implementing this idea,” the mayor said.

And he added: “This system will help improve the sense of security, deal with misdemeanours and operate as a deterrent on a number of issues.”

Ayia Napa attracts thousands of holidaymakers every year, most of them youngsters looking for a good time.

But there have been complaints of incidents of anti-social behaviour from rowdy tourists, including fist fights, which the resort is keen to  address so as to spruce up its image.

You May Also Like

Local
September 11, 2019

House President and Egyptian Defence Minister discuss Ankara’s aggressive strategy

Antonis Christodoulou
Local
September 11, 2019

Downpour in Nicosia brings flooded roads

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 11, 2019

Animal Party to meet Ayia Napa mayor to press for solutions to stray cats problem

Antonis Christodoulou