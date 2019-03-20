Ayia Napa to host third street art festival

Ayia Napa Municipality is organising an international Street Art Festival from March 21 to 31 that will feature wheat pasting, sticker bombing, stencil graffiti, poster art and open air screenings and installations among other.
Artists will work in abandoned buildings and exteriors to be made available by the municipality, it said. It added that the materials and the costs of hosting artists from abroad will be covered by the municipality and sponsors.
Participating artists include Host Doss from Venezuela, Stenographia Team and Rustam Cubic from Russia, Dan from the UK, Paparazzi, Edmon, Opsis, DonDante, Kasia, Steven, Eli, Devavry, Zhokhov from Cyprus and others.
Ayia Napa Municipality said the festival will focus on youth and freedom of expression, filling the town with colour and serving as an incubator of ideas and contacts.