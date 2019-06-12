Ayia Napa to host first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

A submarine work of art, made of sculptures will be created in the sea of Pernera in Ayia Napa and will be the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean.

The sculptures will be created by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, who is responsible for the world’s first underwater sculpture park, the Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park, which is listed as one of National Geographic’s 25 Wonders of the World.

The museum in Ayia Napa will feature around 70 sculptures in a depth of 10 m.

The project will be presented on June 14 by the the artist himself, the Ayia Napa mayor, the Minister of Agriculture, the Fisheries department and the coordinator of the project Giorgos Payiatas.

The presentation will take place in POED building at 10:45 am.

DeCaires Taylor has also created Europe’s first underwater museum, the Museo Atlántico Lanzarote: Biosfera, Arte y Naturaleza, in the Canaries Islands, which is made of sculptures of refugees – portrayed as shipwrecked people – trying to reach Europe.