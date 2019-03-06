Ayia Napa to ban quad bikes, motorcycles to reduce noise

The municipality of Ayia Napa will request a decree banning the circulation of quad bikes and large-capacity motorcycles to tackle noise pollution during the summer months.
According to a press release, the municipality has conducted a study and found that noise is one of the biggest problems residents of the area face.
The municipality is planning to ban the vehicles from some areas, by type, or for a number of roads for a period of time, for example from 6 pm until 6 am.
Before making a decision, mayor Yiannis Karousos said, the municipality will consult with all stakeholders, including residents and motorbike and quad bike rentals.
Interested parties are asked to submit their views by email to [email protected] or by delivering them to the municipality on March 20.