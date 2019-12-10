Ayia Napa: Supermarket employee robbed at knifepoint

Robbers have made off with €600 in cash from an Ayia Napa supermarket after threatening the woman employee with a knife,the Cyprus News Agency reports.
It said that the 22 year old woman had filed a complaint that at around 9.10 pm on Monday night, three men had come into the shop and one them had threatened her with a knife and demanded she give him the cash from the till.
She gave the money and they fled, after spraying pepper spray at the woman.
The supermarket, which is located on Nissi Avenue, does not have CCTV.
Ayia Napa police are investigating.