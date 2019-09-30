Menu
Ayia Napa: Six foreign nationals arrested for illegal possession of property

September 30, 2019 at 7:38am
Six Pakistani nationals are under arrest after police found 27 mobile telephones in their possession.

Police said that between 22.15 and 23.50 on Sunday night, police officers searched an apartment in Ayia Napa where the six foreign nationals aged 25 to 37 live.

They found a total of 27 mobile phones for which the six men could not give adequate explanation and they were arrested for illegal possession of property.

Four of the phones found had been reported as lost by their owners to Ayia Napa police between 2017 and 2019.

The six are expected to appear in court later today to be remanded in custody.

