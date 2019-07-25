Ayia Napa rape allegation: Five Israeli youths released

Five Israeli teens, among 12 arrested last week as suspects in the alleged gang rape of a 19 year British woman at an Ayia Napa hotel, have been released philenews reports.

It said the remaining seven are due to appear before Famagusta District Court tomorrow where police are expected to ask for the renewal of their remand.

The 12 are aged between 15½ to 18½. They were remanded in custody last Thursday. The hearing was held behind closed doors because one of the youths is under 16.

The 19 year old British tourist had told police that she had been raped by 12 young men from Israel in a room at the hotel where she was staying. The 12 were staying at the same hotel, she added.

All 12 had reportedly denied the allegation although two had reportedly told police that they had had consensual sex with the woman.

Police had been awaiting the results of DNA tests and have also been looking at CCTV footage and examining the suspects’ mobile phones and telecommunication data.

