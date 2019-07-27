Ayia Napa municipality completes Ammos tou Kambouri beach upgrade (photos)

Ayia Napa municipality has announced that an upgrade to Ammos tou Kambouri beach to international standards has been completed, with new luxury loungers, umbrellas and family beds made from high-strength solid Iroko wood in dark brown with gold.

“Sails and fabrics are in shades of sand. All materials are environmentally friendly and create an extra relaxing atmosphere,” it said.

Mayor Yiannis Karousos said the significant improvement work has been done to the area and in terms of facilities for swimmers.

This is the first Ayia Napa public beach which such quality, he said adding that the municipality wanted to ensure that management of the beaches remains in the municipality’s hands.

“The purpose of the project was to design furniture that is in line with the environment and offer the maximum comfort and luxury to visitors,” the municipality added.

This project is within the framework of the joint budget of the municipality of Agia Napa and was submitted by the Cyprus Hotels Association.

“Ayia Napa has set the goal of the full upgrading of services on the beaches of the municipality, which offer quality services to visitors. The charge remains at 2.5 euros per bed as it was before,” it said.

The project was carried out by the municipality in collaboration with designer Bianca Minides.