Ayia Napa mayor inaugurates third satellite casino in Cyprus

Following the successful opening of Cyprus Casinos “C2” Ayia Napa (C2 Ayia Napa) earlier this month, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannos Karousos officially inaugurated the new facilities on Wednesday.

C2 Ayia Napa is the third licensed satellite casino to open its doors in Cyprus following C2 Nicosia and C2 Larnaca and the original C2 Limassol temporary casino.

C2 Ayia Napa opened its doors on July 15, marking a new era for the tourism sector in the holiday resort.

Located in the heart of Ayia Napa’s vivid tourist area and featuring 50 state-of-the art Slot Machines as well another popular Columbia Bistro, C2 Ayia Napa is set to enhance the overall visitor experience while enriching Ayia Napa’s tourism product.

The opening event was attended by members of Ayia Napa’s Municipal Council, media representatives, representatives of the Cyprus Hotel Association, and the Tourist Trade Industrial Company of Famagusta. The guests had the opportunity to tour the casino premises, be updated by Melco’s executives on recent developments and gain valuable insights into the casino’s operation.

During the opening event, Karousos expressed his satisfaction for the commencement of operation of the casino and stated: “We are particularly happy that Melco has chosen our municipality to operate its satellite casino in the district of Famagusta. I am confident that the new facilities we have inaugurated today, in combination with Melco’s expertise and professionalism will contribute in enhancing Ayia Napa’s tourism product. We look forward to a constructive cooperation that will create multiple benefits for the local economy and community”.

The Mayor also noted that the casino will contribute in establishing Ayia Napa as a year-round destination.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos “C2” thanked the Mayor for his valuable support.

“Ayia Napa certainly has a lot to offer and has always been a popular destination, both for Cyprus residents and tourists. C2 Ayia Napa is a new and particularly important addition to the city, aiming to boost tourism and provide an exceptional entertainment experience to all of its guests. Given the casino’s ideal location, the prospects opening up are promising. Coming close on the heels of C2’s 1st anniversary celebration last June and welcoming its one-millionth visitor earlier this month, we remain committed to providing top-quality service, according to Melco’s international standards.,” he said.

Ballantyne also highlighted that more than 40 people are currently employed at C2 Ayia Napa and reaffirmed that Melco will continue to offer quality career opportunities to Cypriot citizens.

C2 operates in strict compliance with the Cypriot law and relevant regulations, demonstrating Melco’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of service, quality and responsible gaming. Entrance is permitted to persons over 21 years old and they do not have to pay an entrance fee or sign up for a membership. C2 Ayia Napa is open from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily.

More information about C2 is available on the website www.cypruscasinos.com.

Read more